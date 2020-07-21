Advertisement

Overnight fire damages Fond du Lac home

There was extensive damage to the 2nd floor and roof
Fire heavily damaged the second floor and roof of a home being renovated on Fond du Lac's Doty Street on July 21, 2020
Fire heavily damaged the second floor and roof of a home being renovated on Fond du Lac's Doty Street on July 21, 2020(Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire early Tuesday morning caused extensive damage to a house that was under renovation on Fond du Lac’s Doty Street.

The fire was reported at 1:24 a.m. on the 200-block of Doty. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the second floor of the two-story home. Extra crews were called in to help.

Firefighters went into the house to look for possible victims and found the house was vacant.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says most of the damage was to the second floor and roof. What caused the fire is under investigation.

