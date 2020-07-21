INCREASING CLOUDS TODAY... SHOWERS, STORMS TONIGHT

Temperatures will likely climb quickly this morning due to relatively dry air and some sunshine. As increasing clouds tend to thicken and lower into the afternoon, temperatures will level off with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the Northwoods and along the lakeshore. Most of the day looks dry, but as an area of low pressure comes closer, look for showers to arrive towards sunset.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight. Some storms overnight could have some downpours, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Areas especially NORTHWEST of Green Bay could see up to 1″ of rainfall from the heaviest storms. The weather still looks wet on Wednesday, with some lingering showers, but skies should clear out on Thursday.

Would you believe another hot weekend is on the horizon? Inland high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday may reach or exceed 90 degrees. With increasing humidity, the heat index may soar to 100 degrees by the end of the weekend. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will also be possible this weekend, especially late Sunday and into Monday morning. With all the heat and humidity around, it’s possible for some of these storms to be strong, but exact details on the severe weather risk are not clear quite yet... Stay tuned.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably warm. Showers towards sunset. HIGH: 79 (cooler lakeside)

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Slightly humid. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers linger. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index could reach 100°. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms, especially LATE. HIGH: 93 LOW: 73

MONDAY: Morning thunder, then clearing skies. Muggy. HIGH: 86

