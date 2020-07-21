Advertisement

INCREASING CLOUDS TODAY... SHOWERS, STORMS TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will likely climb quickly this morning due to relatively dry air and some sunshine. As increasing clouds tend to thicken and lower into the afternoon, temperatures will level off with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the Northwoods and along the lakeshore. Most of the day looks dry, but as an area of low pressure comes closer, look for showers to arrive towards sunset.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight. Some storms overnight could have some downpours, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Areas especially NORTHWEST of Green Bay could see up to 1″ of rainfall from the heaviest storms. The weather still looks wet on Wednesday, with some lingering showers, but skies should clear out on Thursday.

Would you believe another hot weekend is on the horizon? Inland high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday may reach or exceed 90 degrees. With increasing humidity, the heat index may soar to 100 degrees by the end of the weekend. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will also be possible this weekend, especially late Sunday and into Monday morning. With all the heat and humidity around, it’s possible for some of these storms to be strong, but exact details on the severe weather risk are not clear quite yet... Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably warm. Showers towards sunset. HIGH: 79 (cooler lakeside)

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Slightly humid. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers linger. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index could reach 100°. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms, especially LATE. HIGH: 93 LOW: 73

MONDAY: Morning thunder, then clearing skies. Muggy. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Afternoon storm chances

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Humidity starts rising again

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Dry tonight, some fog possible

Updated: 9 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Dry tonight, some fog possible - plus, how to find the comet Neowise!

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Another pleasant evening, some clouds expected

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Another pleasant evening, some clouds expected

Forecast

FEELING COMFORTABLE WITH LESS HUMIDITY

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

FEELING COMFORTABLE WITH LESS HUMIDITY

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Less humidity

Updated: 20 hours ago
A pleasant day with mid to upper 70s

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pleasant day

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

A PLEASANT SUMMER DAY WITH LESS HUMIDITY...

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

A PLEASANT SUMMER DAY WITH LESS HUMIDITY...

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

COMFORTABLE WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON MONDAY

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...