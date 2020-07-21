Advertisement

Hawk shot by arrow on Green Bay’s west side

Green Bay Police are trying to identify the person who was responsible
A red tail hawk. (Photo courtesy of Brian Boyd Photography)
(Photo courtesy of Brian Boyd Photography)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a red-tailed hawk was shot with an arrow on the city’s west side.

The hawk was found with an arrow through its wing on the 1700-block of Wedgewood Dr. The hawk suffered a broken wing and it was taken to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for treatment. It’s expected to survive.

Police are trying to identify the person who was responsible.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Animal Protection at (920) 448-3200 extension 0113. You can provide a tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by calling (920) 432-7867, online at www.432stop.com, or with the P3 app on the Apple app store or Google Play.

