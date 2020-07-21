Advertisement

Green Bay Police release photos of car of interest in hit-and-run

The family says Jordan Krebsky was on his way to work when he was hit by a car
Green Bay Police say this white car was in the area of a hit-and-run on Bellevue St. on July 15, 2020, and identifying it may help with their investigation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police released photos Tuesday of a car that was in the area of a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a bicyclist last week.

Police say on July 15, the cyclist was going south on Bellevue St. and was hit from behind by a southbound vehicle near Amy St. shortly before 5 a.m.

Police expect the vehicle will have some front end damage.

Police aren’t saying the white car in the photographs was involved but was in the area at the time. Although the photos are blurry, police hope they can provide some additional leads for the investigation.

If you can help to identify this car, or if you know someone whose vehicle recently sustained damage, you can provide tips to Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

Earlier this week, Jordan Krebsky’s family said he suffered a serious brain injury from the crash and was in intensive care. According to his GoFundMe page, Krebsky had surgery but continues to see complications.

UPDATE: Streets have reopened The incident occurred on 07/15/2020 around 4:55am. The victim was transported to a local...

Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

