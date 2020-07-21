Advertisement

Green Bay City Council meeting underway, members discussing plan requiring face coverings inside public spaces

Protesters could be seen with signs during the City Council meeting on Zoom
Green Bay City Council Meeting regarding face coverings
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay City Council is currently meeting and discussing a plan which would require face coverings inside public spaces in the city.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich announced his intent to take emergency action in putting a face covering requirement in place on Monday, and is asking the city council to approve the emergency order during Tuesday’s meeting.

In order for the ordinance to pass, the proposal needs at least six council members to vote yes.

If it is approved, the face mask requirement would take effect Monday, JUly 27.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Rashok Rai was asked on Action 2 News This morning on how he would compare the ordinance proposal to other health care ordinances.

“So it’s kinda like other health ordinances. Take smoking ordinances, for example. We used to be able to smoke on planes. Then you used to be able to smoke only on certain sections of planes, smoke in a restaurant, then you had the smoking section in a restaurant, and what we discovered over time that no matter where that was in an indoor setting, that that secondhand smoke harmed people. So, there’s no smoking publicly. Think about wearing a mask, preventing COVID-19 from escaping your mouth, you’re preventing an invisible enemy, invisible secondhand smoke, from hurting other people,: said Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai also says those protesting the mandate bring up a valid point, questioning the timing of the proposed mask mandate, but he says there’s a reason for it.

“Some people are frustrated. At one point healthcare said not to mask, then to mask, but we have to understand the ‘why’ ... it’s a new virus we literally learn something new every day,” said Dr. Rai. “Let’s talk about why now versus no mandate in the past, Well, we actually had a mandate in the past that helped you, the safer at home order. So, now that we’re out in public and a lot more people are out in public, we’re understanding that rates of virus transfer is still growing. So, we have a choice here. And I think it’s an economic choice in masking, It is about keeping the economy going. Because the last thing we want to do is for the viral numbers to get so out of control that we have to go back and kind of stay home.”

“I know that people don’t like government mandates. I understand the protesters don’t want to be told they have to wear a mask, but the fact is, we are seeing since, the stay at home order has been lifted, growing and increasing cases,” said Chris Woleski, CEO of Bellin Health.

We have a reporter covering the meeting, and will continue to provide updates both online, on-air, and on our mobile app, where we will alert you to the outcome.

