EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man charged following weekend high speed chase in Brown County

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been formally charged with nearly a dozen felonies after deputies say he led them on a miles-long pursuit, high speed chase in Brown County that reached speeds of 100 miles an hour.

Investigators say Dakota Klees, 18, led police on a chase which went through three communities in a stolen truck.

Authorities say Klees and four others were also wanted in a beating and robbery from the night before.

In video provided exclusively to Action 2 News, just after 10 a.m. Saturday, a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a white truck, which was the subject of reckless driving complaints near Costco in Bellevue.

The driver, who was identified as Dakota Klees, took off in that stolen truck, and led the deputy through Ledgeview at high speeds.

The video shows the driver blowing through stop signs, dodging multiple cars, as well as a cyclist, topping 104 miles an hour near a busy golf course.

Deputies also tried using stop sticks to deflate the vehicles’ tires, but he dodged them.

Afterwards, the deputy attempted to stop him with his squad, but that didn’t work either.

The truck then jumped the median, and headed toward residential neighborhoods, which made it too risky for the deputy to continue.

Just minutes after the pursuit ended, deputies learned the truck was stolen from Portage County, and was also spotted at the scene of an armed robbery at a Subway in Green Bay the night before.

Prosecutors say that’s where Klees and four others, ranging in ages from 12 – 14, beat a 15-year-old in line for food.

Klees, as well as the others, punched and kicked the teen to the ground, which made him bleed, before stealing his shoes and taking off.

The truck was later found abandoned in Ledgeview Saturday morning, just a few minutes after the chase ended.

Klees and three others were found hiding in the woods near the East River, and the fourth juvenile was found nearby, and was also arrested.

Deputies say the entire situation was frustrating.

“This is one of the most dangerous things you do because you have your car, you’re driving. You have the other suspect and their vehicle and you’re endangering the public when they drive like this, and it just sends chills down your spine,” said Capt. Dan Sandberg of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.

Court records Klees already has a history of stealing cars, and has been charged for the offense twice in Sauk County since Ma, and both times, released on bond with just his signature.

This time, Klees will have to pay $20,000 in cash to get out of the Brown County Jail.

The other teens allegedly involved are going through the juveniles system.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

