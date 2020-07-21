Dr. Rai: Sources of coronavirus infection are more widespread

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin recently added more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in 2 weeks, and the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has trended upward every day for the past five days.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai is back on Action 2 News This Morning to answer viewers’ questions about the pandemic and staying healthy when there’s a rising percentage of active cases.

TESTING

“More testing is exactly what we want to do, and we’ve opened up sites throughout the community using the same exact test kits and same exact funding through the state. What we did instead of having the mass sessions and longer lines is we spread that out throughout the community, and you can see that online where to go to get tested. Either insurance will pay for it or we’ll send it to the state and it is free. But it doesn’t actually improve contact tracing. Remember, contact tracing isn’t done at the time of test, it’s actually done after the result is positive, so it doesn’t matter if we do [Resch Center] or Casa Alba or a site in central Ashwaubenon. Wherever that is, contact tracing is done in the background. But as we start to see more prevalence, we’re going to have to open up more sites and we’re going to put it where peple live so it’s easier for them to get to.”

WHERE IS COMMUNITY SPREAD TAKING PLACE?

“We don’t talk to [contact] tracers directly, but we get our data and we look at employers, we talk to patients, and it’s definitely changed over time. March and April we had four buildings in town, in manufacturing plants that we had an issue, and the things dissipated pretty well. Then we started to see more cases. We really look at the service industry -- you know, bars, restaurants, retail -- where we started to see more spread, and that was over the last couple weeks.

“Now we’re starting to see different age groups. Initially we were in this breakout seeing 20-29 year olds. Now we’re starting to see people older than that. It’s really widespread. So there’s not one specific area. There’s still the service industry, because there’s so much of that indoor, face-to-face contact that’s the highest risk, but you’re seeing it in other industries, too -- parts of health care, in retail outlets, so kind of everywhere right now.”

FLYING

“First of all, the airline is going to ask about symptoms. If you have symptoms, you have to delay [taking] that flight. They’re going to check your temperature. If you have a temperature, you’re going to need to be tested and delay the flight. Most important thing, they’re requiring masking. They understand that will stop the spread within the enclosed space, and they’ve spaced people out a little more. The most important thing you can do is make sure you have a mask that you’re comfortable wearing the entire flight and making sure it’s an appropriate mask that covers your nose and mouth and your chin. I always like to recommend taking sanitizing wipes with you -- and they’ll sanitize your seat, but you know a second sanitization never hurts -- and have plenty of hand sanitizer if you can’t wash your hands.”

NECK GAITERS

“I have a mask with me, and I’ll put it on. You’ll notice I only adjust it from the outside, and my ear pieces. Around my nose it’s sealed, and it sealed around my chin. So if a neck gaiter comes down here and it seals the chin area and it’s over the nose, then it’s an appropriate facial covering. If not, people who let it drift above the nose or those who let it drift above their chin, then it’s not. Sometimes I’ve seen people wear a neck gaiter who let it drift up; that’s inappropriate.”

Neck gaiter

SINGING IN CHURCH

“A mask does prevent the particles from being expelled forward, so when they looked at singing [without a mask] they said six feet is not enough; you need to double or triple that amount, because your singing is expelling those particles much farther. What a mask does, it prevents the particles. You still need six feet, but you don’t need more than six feet, so a mask does help. There is a little bit with that force expulsion side to side, so you definitely want to make sure you have that six feet left and right, not just to your front, when you’re seeing.”

HOW TO ASK A QUESTION

