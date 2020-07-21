DHS reports more than 1,100 new cases of coronavirus, breaks daily record

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has again broken the daily number of test results which came back positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the state said 1,117 tests came back positive out of the total 14,488 test results, which equals 7.7%. Another 13,371 results were negative.

The previous record for daily positive tests was 978, which was set on Saturday.

Since early February, 44,135 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 750,562 have tested negative.

Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 58 reported an increase in cases or deaths Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, seven of the 15 counties reported an increase.

The DHS says one death was incorrectly reported to them yesterday, however health officials say 14 deaths were reported Tuesday, and the one erroneously reported death was subtracted from the overall total, which is now at 859.

New deaths were reported in Waupaca, Waukesha, Sheboygan, Rock, Racine, Milwaukee and Forest counties.

The death toll represents 1.9% of known cases. This is down from 2%, which had held steady from Saturday through Monday. On Friday, the percentage was 2.1%. That is in part the result of a growing number of younger adults being infected, who are less likely to suffer severe effects of the coronavirus and require hospitalization but may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

65 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized within the past 24 hours. There are now 354 patients in hospitals, with 101 in intensive care units. On Monday, there were 111 people in the ICU for the virus.

Out of those who tested positive since February, 4,194 people needed treatment in a hospital, or 9.5% of all confirmed cases. That is a decrease from Monday’s report of 9.6%.

The state says 9,369 patients’ cases are still active, meaning they haven’t been cleared from isolation. That’s 21.2%, a slight increase from Monday’s report of 21%. On July 8, that percentage was at 18%.

Meanwhile, another 33,902 people are considered recovered, which is a total of 76.8% of all confirmed cases. That is an increase of 772 from Monday’s DHS report of patients recovered.

Wisconsin currently has 83 public and private labs with a capacity of completing 24,162 tests per day.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 54 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 11 cases (+1)

Barron - 78 cases (+4) (1 death)

Bayfield - 13 cases (1 death)

Brown - 3,596 cases (+86) (46 deaths)

Buffalo – 29 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 5 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 190 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 165 cases (+4)

Clark - 142 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 166 cases (+7) (1 death)

Crawford - 48 cases

Dane – 3,586 cases (+37) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 577 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Door - 74 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 75 cases

Dunn - 71 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 407 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 451 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Forest - 50 cases (4 deaths) (+1)

Grant - 252 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Green - 118 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 48 cases (+1)

Iowa - 51 cases (+1)

Iron - 33 cases (+5) (1 deaths)

Jackson - 36 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 441 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 77 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,082 cases (+55) (47 deaths)

Kewaunee - 92 cases (+1) ( 1 death)

La Crosse - 685 cases (+11) (1 death)

Lafayette - 87 cases (+1)

Langlade - 13 cases (+2) (1 death)

Lincoln - 40 cases (+3)

Manitowoc - 207 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 388 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Marinette - 189 cases (+12 ) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 58 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 10 cases

Milwaukee – 16,570 cases (+295) (416 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 163 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 125 cases (+4)

Oneida - 52 cases

Outagamie - 840 cases (+26) (10 deaths)

Ozaukee – 409 cases (+24 ) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 27 cases (+5)

Pierce - 133 cases (+5)

Polk - 84 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 296 cases (+4)

Price – 14 cases (+1)

Racine - 2,715 cases (+91 ) (69 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 19 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,200 cases (+29) (25 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 232 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 19 cases

Shawano - 116 cases (+3)

Sheboygan – 410 cases (+12) (5 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix - 337 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 34 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 238 cases (+10) (1 death)

Vernon - 46 cases (+1)

Vilas - 21 cases

Walworth – 964 cases (+22) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 8 cases (+1)

Washington - 591 cases (+21) (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 2,449 cases (+228) (42 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 239 cases (+15) (14 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 56 cases (+4)

Winnebago - 876 cases (+12) (14 deaths)

Wood - 140 cases (+5) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 21 cases

Delta - 41 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 34 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 41 cases (+7) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 32 cases (+4)

Iron - 10 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 10 cases (+1)

Marquette - 99 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 54 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 8 cases (+1)

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

