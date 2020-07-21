Advertisement

Child-sex offender gets 25 years for crimes in Wisconsin, California

Cort Davis, 32, of New York, recorded himself sexually assaulting girls in the Fox Valley and Southern California
Cort Davis 2019 jail photo
Cort Davis 2019 jail photo(Brown County Jail)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A child-sex offender already serving prison time in Wisconsin was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison by a federal judge in Green Bay for manufacturing and possessing child pornography and committing a felony while being a registered sex offender.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says Cort Davis, 32, of Rochester, New York, recorded himself sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in southern California and a 13-year-old girl in the Fox Valley in 2018.

He initiated contact with the girls online. They knew him as “Caleb” from Ohio and he claimed to be 19 years old.

The girl in California was violently abused over several days in a motel room. He sexually assaulted the local girl outside the Fox River Mall when she was 12 years old. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News in 2019 says he assaulted her on five separate visits, including four after her 13th birthday.

Outagamie County detectives set up a sting through Snapchat with the help of the victim. The detectives listened in while the victim had a video chat with Davis, who made a number of sexual statements that appeared to confirm he had assaulted the girl on previous occasions.

Detectives found digital videos on Davis’ phone showing him assaulting the girls, federal prosecutors said.

Last year, Davis was convicted in Outagamie County of second-degree sexual assault and child enticement after a plea deal that dropped four other charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years under extended supervision.

In 2015, he was convicted of possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16 in Monroe County, New York, and required to register as a sex offender.

The federal judge ordered Davis to be on supervised release for the rest of his life when he completes his prison terms.

