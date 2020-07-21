Brillion Police Department won’t be replaced by county deputies

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) -The City of Brillion will no longer be exploring the possibility of bringing county deputies in to replace the city’s police department.

Action 2 News first told you last week, the idea was originally brought up by the mayor and council approved it. Not only were the citizens against the move, but so was the law.

The citizens of Brillion are speaking up.

"That police department is amazing and they do a lot of good things for this community and it would be a tremendous loss if we lost them.," says resident Kory Davis.

Not wanting to see their police department disbanded, residents of Brillion took their message to save the PD to the streets.

"Our department is thrilled to have received the amount of support that we have received from everybody and that's not just the city, that's outside the city and the whole area," says Police Chief Kirk Schend.

The campaign started after the city council voted to explore replacing the police department with county deputies, citizens didn't agree.

According to Davis, "There's services that the Brillion PD provides that the county would never be able to provide."

With the police department's expense budget, nearly a million dollars a year, Brillion's mayor said he only proposed the idea as a way to save the city some money. But, as the mayor told Action 2 New, the idea to contract with the county is a moot point.

"With the current contract in place, with our police through '22 and a couple of state statutes that come into play that we would not be able to give a proposal at this time," says Mayor Mel Edinger.

"While it appears the Police Department is safe for now, the mayor says it's too early to tell what will happen in two years when the contract is up. In the meantime he anticipates asking all departments within the city to to start tightening their belts."

Edinger adds, “We just started our budget process and everybody knows this is going to be one of those tough years and probably next year as well until we regenerate more assessed value.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.