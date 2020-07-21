Bellin Health offers COVID-19 testing in 5 counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health announced it’s expanding COVID-19 testing with six testing sites in five counties in Wisconsin and Michigan’s U.P.

Green Bay, 600 S. Webster Ave.

Iron Mountain, Mich., 440 Woodward Ave.

Kewaunee, 575 4th St.

Marinette, 2920 Roosevelt Rd.

Oconto, 820 Arbutus Ave.

Wrightstown, 555 Quality Ct., suite 101

The testing is intended for people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, were exposed to someone who’s confirmed to have the coronavirus, or is required to be tested by their employer or a similar circumstance.

You don’t need to be a Bellin patient to receive the test, but you will need to have or create an account on MyBellinHealth.org to schedule a test after answering a few questions about your symptoms.

Bellin says more testing sites will be added if necessary. If you have questions, call Bellin’s COVID-19 hotline, (920) 445-7313.

