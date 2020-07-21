Bellin Health offers COVID-19 testing in 5 counties
Sign up online to visit one of the six testing sites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health announced it’s expanding COVID-19 testing with six testing sites in five counties in Wisconsin and Michigan’s U.P.
- Green Bay, 600 S. Webster Ave.
- Iron Mountain, Mich., 440 Woodward Ave.
- Kewaunee, 575 4th St.
- Marinette, 2920 Roosevelt Rd.
- Oconto, 820 Arbutus Ave.
- Wrightstown, 555 Quality Ct., suite 101
The testing is intended for people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, were exposed to someone who’s confirmed to have the coronavirus, or is required to be tested by their employer or a similar circumstance.
You don’t need to be a Bellin patient to receive the test, but you will need to have or create an account on MyBellinHealth.org to schedule a test after answering a few questions about your symptoms.
Bellin says more testing sites will be added if necessary. If you have questions, call Bellin’s COVID-19 hotline, (920) 445-7313.
