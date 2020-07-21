Advertisement

Bellin Health offers COVID-19 testing in 5 counties

Sign up online to visit one of the six testing sites
COVID testing swab
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health announced it’s expanding COVID-19 testing with six testing sites in five counties in Wisconsin and Michigan’s U.P.

  • Green Bay, 600 S. Webster Ave.
  • Iron Mountain, Mich., 440 Woodward Ave.
  • Kewaunee, 575 4th St.
  • Marinette, 2920 Roosevelt Rd.
  • Oconto, 820 Arbutus Ave.
  • Wrightstown, 555 Quality Ct., suite 101

The testing is intended for people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, were exposed to someone who’s confirmed to have the coronavirus, or is required to be tested by their employer or a similar circumstance.

You don’t need to be a Bellin patient to receive the test, but you will need to have or create an account on MyBellinHealth.org to schedule a test after answering a few questions about your symptoms.

Bellin says more testing sites will be added if necessary. If you have questions, call Bellin’s COVID-19 hotline, (920) 445-7313.

