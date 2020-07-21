Artists needed for Salvation Army Chalkfest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is looking for artists for its annual Chalkfest. The event is still happening this year with a few changes, and more artists are needed.

This is the third year for the event, which happens on August 8 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Artists will be drawing their creations on the blacktop behind the Kroc Center, 1315 Lime Kiln Rd.

Right now, the Salvation Army has 12 artists signed up but would like at least 20. It’s free to register, and you’ll be provided with a 48-piece chalk set or you can bring your own.

“Anywhere from amateur to professional and at least 12 years or older. If you’re younger than 12, we do have a kids chalk zone that you can go express yourself in, that’s not judged, but the main artists that are registered will be judged first through third place and get a prize, cash prize,” Kayla Klein, event services coordinator for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, said.

There will also be a people’s choice award. Everyone who attends can vote.

CLICK HERE for the Salvation Army Chalkfest website

Organizers say the event usually draws about 1,000 people over the course of the day and they’re making some changes to keep everyone safe.

“One of the biggest things we’re doing in spacing out the artists’ squares. Generally they’re only about two feet apart, but we’re going to put them more than six feet apart. We have plenty of space in the backyard to do that. The artists themselves will be socially distanced, but then on top of that, that will help with the public that’s coming to view the art,” Klein said.

People coming to see the art will be asked to social distance or wear a face mask if that’s not possible.

The event will also have food trucks and live music.

