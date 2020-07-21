Advertisement

A new light for mariners near Manitowoc

New light in Manitowoc
New light in Manitowoc(WBAY Staff)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in 18 months, two lights will mark the entrance into Manitowoc Harbor.

The new South Pier Light is better equipped to handle Lake Michigan storms.

John Koprowski remembers the fierce January 2019 storm well, and what it washed away.

"I was at the YMCA watching it as the wind blew it over," recalls Koprowski, from Two Rivers.

A combination of gale force winds and high waves swept the Manitowoc South Pier Light off of its foundation.

One of the two lights marking the entrance to the harbor was suddenly gone, until today.

A private contractor transported a new light tower by barge and set it in place last night.

"This morning they finished leveling it out, putting some grout around the bottom and then later on once they're done, we're going to run up and put the solar panel on and the new light up there," says Petty Officer First Class Cameron Mayasich with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says the new light is all about navigational safety.

"Using the two lights mariners are able to tell the safe water, where they are at, because each light will have a different characteristic that helps them identify where they are," says PO1 Mayasich.

"I was wondering if they were ever going to put up a new light and I was concerned because of the navigation, especially with the car ferry coming in and out and I thought man, they have to have that light," adds Koprowski.

With record high water levels in mind, the new tower is constructed to stand the test of time.

"Made of steel as opposed to fiberglass and steel as the last one was," says PO1 Mayasich.

Locals like Koprowski say they'll be watching when the winter storms return.

“That water and the ice has a lot of force in the winter, I hope it does, but time will tell,” says Koprowski.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay City Council meeting underway, members discussing plan requiring face coverings inside public spaces

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The Green Bay City Council is currently meeting and discussing a plan which would require face coverings inside public spaces in the city.

News

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man charged following weekend high speed chase in Brown County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A man has been formally charged with nearly a dozen felonies after deputies say he led them on a miles-long pursuit, high speed chase in Brown County that reached speeds of 100 miles an hour.

News

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man formally charged following weekend high-speed chase in Brown County

Updated: 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man formally charged following weekend high-speed chase in Brown County

News

Brillion Police Department won’t be replaced by county deputies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
After approaching the county about the possibility of it providing police services to Brillion, the city learns the idea isn't even an option.

Latest News

News

Officials launch ‘VoteSafe Wisconsin Coalition’ to promote safe voting amidst pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Officials launch ‘VoteSafe Wisconsin Coalition’ to promote safe voting amidst pandemic

Packers

Green Bay Packers finances are strong heading into “uncharted waters”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers haven't felt much effects of the pandemic during the off-season.

News

DHS reports more than 1,100 new cases of coronavirus, breaks daily record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Since early February, 44,135 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 750,562 have tested negative.

Crime

Hawk shot by arrow on Green Bay’s west side

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The red-tailed hawk was found with an arrow through its wing. Police are trying to find out who's responsible.

News

Green Bay Police release photos of car of interest in hit-and-run

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although the photos are blurry, police hope they can provide some additional leads for the investigation.

News

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.