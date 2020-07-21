A new light for mariners near Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in 18 months, two lights will mark the entrance into Manitowoc Harbor.

The new South Pier Light is better equipped to handle Lake Michigan storms.

John Koprowski remembers the fierce January 2019 storm well, and what it washed away.

"I was at the YMCA watching it as the wind blew it over," recalls Koprowski, from Two Rivers.

A combination of gale force winds and high waves swept the Manitowoc South Pier Light off of its foundation.

One of the two lights marking the entrance to the harbor was suddenly gone, until today.

A private contractor transported a new light tower by barge and set it in place last night.

"This morning they finished leveling it out, putting some grout around the bottom and then later on once they're done, we're going to run up and put the solar panel on and the new light up there," says Petty Officer First Class Cameron Mayasich with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says the new light is all about navigational safety.

"Using the two lights mariners are able to tell the safe water, where they are at, because each light will have a different characteristic that helps them identify where they are," says PO1 Mayasich.

"I was wondering if they were ever going to put up a new light and I was concerned because of the navigation, especially with the car ferry coming in and out and I thought man, they have to have that light," adds Koprowski.

With record high water levels in mind, the new tower is constructed to stand the test of time.

"Made of steel as opposed to fiberglass and steel as the last one was," says PO1 Mayasich.

Locals like Koprowski say they'll be watching when the winter storms return.

“That water and the ice has a lot of force in the winter, I hope it does, but time will tell,” says Koprowski.

