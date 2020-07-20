U.S. Venture to pledge additional $5 million for organizations in giving partnership

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the coronavirus pandemic lingers, the U.S. Venture Open and the Basic Needs Giving Partnership are pledging an additional $5million to combat poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. Nearly $7million, in planned grants, have already been distributed to organizations this spring.

Pillars in Appleton, which works to provide shelter, support, and services to the homeless is one of dozens of organizations that receives money from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership. But, with continued fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Pillars says it will see more people in need of its services.

"Specifically we're seeing a number of people who this is the first time they're experiencing homelessness and those are folks that we want to help as soon as we can so that they don't experience this low point in their life of homelessness," says Joe Mauthe, Pillars Executive Director. The U.S. Venture Open and the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, which works to combat poverty in the region, recognizes these unprecedented times and wanted to help - pledging an additional $5mllion in grant funding for organizations that come to the aid of those in need. The move is a proactive one aimed at getting to the root cause of the problem, before it explodes.

According to Greg Vandenberg, U.S. Venture's Director of Giving and Community Engagement, "We don't want to be alarmists in any way, we're trying to get out in front of this thing and that is why I would say we wanted a big and bold immediate response so that we weren't in trouble and simply reacting to everything." In addition to the funding, the grant application process is also being streamlined, making it easier for organizations, like Pillars, to get funding.

Vandenberg adds, "We want non-profits to be focusing on meeting the needs of the community and their clients. We don't want them spending tons of time having to fill out page after page of grants"

Not only is the additional money needed, but those benefiting from it say its quick availability will make a huge difference too. “It allows us to respond in a way that’s most effective for the community,” says Mauthe. Adding, “And kind of tailor our program to the needs that are out there right now.” This additional funding will be available starting on August first.

