Advertisement

U.S. Venture to pledge additional $5 million for organizations in giving partnership

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the coronavirus pandemic lingers, the U.S. Venture Open and the Basic Needs Giving Partnership are pledging an additional $5million to combat poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. Nearly $7million, in planned grants, have already been distributed to organizations this spring.

Pillars in Appleton, which works to provide shelter, support, and services to the homeless is one of dozens of organizations that receives money from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership. But, with continued fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Pillars says it will see more people in need of its services.

"Specifically we're seeing a number of people who this is the first time they're experiencing homelessness and those are folks that we want to help as soon as we can so that they don't experience this low point in their life of homelessness," says Joe Mauthe, Pillars Executive Director. The U.S. Venture Open and the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, which works to combat poverty in the region, recognizes these unprecedented times and wanted to help - pledging an additional $5mllion in grant funding for organizations that come to the aid of those in need. The move is a proactive one aimed at getting to the root cause of the problem, before it explodes.

According to Greg Vandenberg, U.S. Venture's Director of Giving and Community Engagement, "We don't want to be alarmists in any way, we're trying to get out in front of this thing and that is why I would say we wanted a big and bold immediate response so that we weren't in trouble and simply reacting to everything." In addition to the funding, the grant application process is also being streamlined, making it easier for organizations, like Pillars, to get funding.

Vandenberg adds, "We want non-profits to be focusing on meeting the needs of the community and their clients. We don't want them spending tons of time having to fill out page after page of grants"

Not only is the additional money needed, but those benefiting from it say its quick availability will make a huge difference too. “It allows us to respond in a way that’s most effective for the community,” says Mauthe. Adding, “And kind of tailor our program to the needs that are out there right now.” This additional funding will be available starting on August first.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to discuss the importance of mask wearing with kids

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Medical professionals recommend masking in public not only for adults, but children as well. But getting toddlers and young children to wear a mask properly isn't always an easy task.

News

How to help young kids understand the importance of wearing masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
How to help young kids understand the importance of wearing masks

News

School districts starting to plan out next school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
School districts starting to plan out next school year

News

School districts across the region preparing for a safe back-to-school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Education leaders are preparing to get kids back to school, and while plans may vary district to district, the challenge to do it safely is the same.

Latest News

News

Reviving a School Garden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A Green Bay mom and her two daughters are taking on quite the project this summer at Elmore Elementary School.

News

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

News

Kroc Center to be new home for Titletown Fitness members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Salvation Army officials say the Kroc Center will provide a new home for members of Titletown Fitness, which announced it will close by the end of July earlier this month.

News

Teen charged with trying to kill Oshkosh West officer pleads not guilty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A teen charged with the attempted homicide of an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer has pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing.

News

State sees drop in test results, confirms additional 703 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Monday, the state released 6,992 test results. Out of those, 703 were positive for the coronavirus, which is 10.1% of all test results. Another 6,289 tests were negative for the virus.

News

Oneida Nation holding drive-through farmers markets

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Families stay in their car. Vendors bring their wares to you.