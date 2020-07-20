Advertisement

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

Trump tweeted an image of himself wearing the face covering on Monday, writing, “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

The picture was taken more than a week ago when Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

It is the only time Trump has worn a mask in front of television cameras. He reportedly did so at the urging of his aides.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

News

School districts across the region preparing for a safe back-to-school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Education leaders are preparing to get kids back to school, and while plans may vary district to district, the challenge to do it safely is the same.

National

Winn-Dixie to require masks in stores

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.

Latest News

News

Reviving a School Garden

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A Green Bay mom and her two daughters are taking on quite the project this summer at Elmore Elementary School.

National

West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

News

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

News

Kroc Center to be new home for Titletown Fitness members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Salvation Army officials say the Kroc Center will provide a new home for members of Titletown Fitness, which announced it will close by the end of July earlier this month.

National

Renaming Alabama bridge for John Lewis opposed in Selma

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Growing calls nationally to honor the late Rep. John Lewis by putting his name on the Alabama bridge where he and other voting rights demonstrators were beaten 55 years ago are being met with resistance in Selma, the majority Black city where “Bloody Sunday” occurred.