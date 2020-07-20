Toddler injured after fall from hotel’s 2nd floor balcony in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -A toddler is hurt after falling from a hotel’s 2nd floor balcony in Fond du Lac on Sunday.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary said the incident happened at 7:25 p.m. at the Comfort Inn on Holiday Lane.

O’Leary said medics stabilized the 2-year-old with what ‘appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.’

However, due to the injury, O’Leary said crews transported the toddler to the Fond du Lac County Airport to meet up with ThedaStar medical helicopter.

The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the incident.

