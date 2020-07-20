Advertisement

Teen charged with trying to kill Oshkosh West officer pleads not guilty

Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted homicide charge (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with the attempted homicide of an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer has pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing.

Grant Fuhrman, 17, appeared in Winnebago County Court Monday afternoon while in custody.

Earlier this year, Fuhrman asked for a change of venue for trial, which was denied.

Fuhrman is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the Dec. 3 stabbing of Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.

According to a criminal complaint, Fuhrman told police that he waited for Officer Wissink to be alone in his office that morning before the stabbing.

"Fuhrman stated that when Officer Wissink turned to face his computer screen he pulled the weapon out from the waistband of his pants and stabbed Officer Wissink in the neck. Fuhrman stated that this kept going and going. Fuhrman stated that he wanted Officer Wissink facing away from him because he did not want Officer Wissink to 'see it coming,'" read the criminal complaint.

Officers say Fuhrman used a barbecue fork to stab Wissink.

Fuhrman told investigators that he thought Officer Wissink would not be able to fight back and that the officer would "pass out or bleed out within a couple of seconds."

That didn't happen. Fuhrman and Wissink started wrestling. Fuhrman said he stabbed the officer "three to four times."

"Fuhrman stated that he did not want Officer Wissink to die, but he wanted to get Officer Wissink's gun," reads the complaint.

The teen told investigators he didn't know why he wanted the gun or what he was going to do with it when he got it.

The struggle continued. At some point, Officer Wissink fired three times. He hit Fuhrman once. Wissink shot himself in the arm once. Fuhrman said he tried to run out of the office but Wissink prevented him from escaping.

Both Wissink and Furhman were taken to a hospital for treatment. Fuhrman was released and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Fuhrman is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

A future court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 26.

