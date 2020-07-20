State sees drop in test results, confirms additional 703 new coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The number of coronavirus test results released Monday is the lowest amount since exactly one week ago.

On Monday, the state released 6,992 test results. Out of those, 703 were positive for the coronavirus, which is 10.1% of all test results. Another 6,289 tests were negative for the virus.

On July 13, which was last Monday, the state released a total of 6,621 test results.

The percentage of positive tests is a slight drop from Sunday’s 10.3%, however it is still an upward trend. Last week, the percentage of positive tests was 5.9% on Wednesday, and climbed through Sunday.

Since early February, 43,018 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 737,191 have tested negative.

The statewide death toll increased by two on Monday, bringing the number of deaths since testing began to 846.

The death toll represents 2% of known cases, a percentage that held steady since Saturday. On Friday, that percentage was 2.1%. That is in part the result of a growing number of younger adults being infected, who are less likely to suffer severe effects of the coronavirus and require hospitalization but may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

22 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized within the past 24 hours. There are now 368 patients in hospitals, with 111 in intensive care units. On Sunday, there were 99 people in the ICU for the virus.

Out of those who tested positive since February, 4,129 people needed treatment in a hospital, or 9.6% of all confirmed cases.

The state says 9,037 patients’ cases are still active, meaning they haven’t been cleared from isolation. That’s 21%, a slight increase from Sunday’s percentage of 20.9%. That percentage is up from 18% on July 8.

Meanwhile, another 33,130 people are considered recovered, which is a total of 77% of all confirmed cases.

Wisconsin currently has 83 public and private labs with a capacity of completing 24,162 tests per day.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

