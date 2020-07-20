Advertisement

School districts across the region preparing for a safe back-to-school

Education leaders are preparing to get kids back to school, and while plans may vary district to district, the challenge to do it safely is the same.
The New Back to School
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Education leaders are preparing to get kids back to school, and while plans may vary district to district, the challenge to do it safely is the same.

“It is a very real challenge to reopen our schools during a health crisis,” said Superintendent of Pulaski Community School District Allison Space.

Space put out a video to the community saying it will take everyone coming together to fine-tune a plan.

“In our current plan, you will see that our elementary age students will come to school Monday through Friday with Wednesday having an early release, for teacher collaboration, more individualized student needs, and deeper cleaning, the 6th-12th grades will be working from a hybrid or A/B plan where they are physically in the building either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and no students on Wednesday,” said Space.

Many districts have either completed or are still awaiting results from surveys asking parents and caregivers how they feel about sending students back to school. Of the surveys done, in general parents say they feel okay sending their kids to school as long as the schools follow CDC guidelines. For example, 75% of parents or caregivers in the Howard-Suamico School District said they will send their kids to school in the fall. The district, with a thorough plan on its website, will be updating it on Friday.

West De Pere School District said it’s still working on a plan and will release it the week of August 3rd.

While some districts have not made a decision to require masks, others like the Luxemburg - Casco School District, will require masks at school when students can’t socially distance.

