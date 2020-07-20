Advertisement

Reviving a School Garden

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 20, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay mom and her two daughters are taking on quite the project this summer at Elmore Elementary School.

They're aiming to revive the school's garden to produce an educational experience for students.

The plan of attack for Elizabeth Steffel and her two daughters, Arabelle and Genevieve, is straight forward.

"Starting in the front, working our way back," says Elizabeth Steffel.

Just three days ago, the Elmore Elementary principal showed this work crew the school's overgrown garden which hasn't been used for several years.

"She has wanted to make this into a garden for kids, to have a gardening club, learn about nature and she found out I like to garden, so she showed it to us and yean, it needs some love," says Elizabeth Steffel.

The first order of business is tackling all the weeds, and trying to gather donations.

"We're going to need garden beds, 2x4's, more plants, tarps, we need a lot of gardening supplies," says Elizabeth Steffel.

Arabelle insisted her family take on this volunteer project because she wants her classmates to understand the importance of raising your own food.

"When it's your own garden and you don't add chemical, there's more nutrients than if it is at the store or farmer's market, all those places you buy food," says nine-year old Arabelle Steffel.

"My hope is that by fall tis will all be weed-free and I'll have the beds built, it's too late in the year to start planting vegetables, but at least have it all built and ready, eventually this should look like an awesome little farm, it's the goal," says Elizabeth Steffel.

A lot of work between now and then, but the Steffels are right where they want to be.

"Every day I feel like I'm meant to be right where the plants grow," sings six-year old Genevieve Steffel, reciting the lyrics from one of her favorite songs.

The girls say cauliflower, broccoli, carrots and cucumbers will be some of the first vegetables planted in the school garden next spring.

