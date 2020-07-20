Advertisement

Oshkosh City Hall reopens after 4 months

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in four months, Oshkosh City Hall is open for in-person business.

City Hall closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic and Safer-at-Home orders, and most business was conducted using the phone, the internet or drop boxes.

During those months, the city installed signs about safety and applied stickers marking six-foot distances on the floor. It added hand sanitizer dispensers and installed clear, plastic shields where city employees interact with the public.

Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks -- free masks will be provided by a receptionist when you enter. People are also advised not to visit if they or someone in their home is feeling sick. People are still encouraged to use online services or the drop boxes.

The Oshkosh Public Museum will reopen on Tuesday, July 21.

