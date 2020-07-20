Advertisement

Oneida Nation holding drive-through farmers markets

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation is announcing a drive-through farmer’s market, where families stay in their car and the vendors bring their products to you.

Promoted as a “safe and socially distanced Farmer’s Market,” it will take place every Thursday from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. at N7332 Water Place Circle off Highway 54, about six miles west of Green Bay.

Customers will drive on the grass, where information staff will provide them with a directory of vendors and rules of the market. From there, you drive through the market, stopping at the vendors whose products catch your eye. You tell the vendor what you’re looking for, and they’ll bring it to your car for a closer look and to answer questions.

Customers stay in their car for the entire trip through the market.

The Oneida Nation says it if planned a typical walk-through market, they would have to limit participation to one person per household, no children under 12, no pets, and elders would be advised to stay away. Visitors would need to have their temperatures taken and wear a mask.

“This way the entire family can come, and they can even bring their pets along if they wish,” a news release reads.

