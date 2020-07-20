Advertisement

Monday is deadline for United Way neighborhood grants

The Brown County United Way offers grants to improve four Green Bay neighborhoods
(weau)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is the deadline to apply for grants from the Brown County United Way to improve four Green Bay neighborhoods.

The Brown County United Way opened applications last month for the Neighborhood Partnership Grant.

It’s offering a total $80,000 to benefit downtown, Joannes Park, Navarino and Whitney Park neighborhoods.

The United Way says it’s looking for ideas focused on neighborhood programming, education, access to resources and community enhancement.

Applications are due by 4:30 P.M. on July 20. CLICK HERE for full details from the United Way.

Money will be awarded during the first week of August.

