Mask hacks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A growing number of stores and businesses are taking the lead in requiring face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep their doors open.

Dr. David G. Hill, spokesperson on pulmonology and adult asthma for the American Lung Association, dispelled misinformation that wearing a mask lowers your oxygen levels (“absolutely not”) or weakens your immune system (”there is absolutely no scientific evidence”).

But wearing a mask may cause other problems. Here are suggestions to help you with them.

How do I get my glasses not to fog when I have on a mask?

This was the number one question we received. The glasses mask combination is certainly annoying, with all the fog that appears.

Dr. Chris Boschen, an optometrist from Sunshine Eye Clinic, says that he has had more patients come in requesting contact so they can avoid wearing their glasses out.

He says there are masks that are better suited to wear together though.

“Finding a mask that has a metal wire or something stiff in the top part of the mask so that you can then shape so it forms around your nose and runs along your cheekbones,” he explains. “That will help to seal that air off from going up behind the glasses. That’s probably the biggest thing and making sure the mask is up high enough. Secondly, making sure the glasses are sort of on the outside of the mask. So that may mean setting the frames out a little bit further away from your eyes than normal.”

Also consider using an anti-fog spray or lens cleaner made specifically for eyeglasses. If your glasses have an anti-reflective (AR) coating, look for a spray made specifically for AR or non-glare lenses.

My makeup smears all over my face when I have on my mask. Any tips to get it to stay?

Makeup artist Carrie Miller says the best way is to avoid wearing foundation altogether if you can. Since your mouth is covered, focusing on the eyes is key. But if you are going somewhere you will take your mask off, she has some suggestions.

“Use a mineral foundation,” Miller says. “Use a setting spray. If you do have to use a liquid foundation I can definitely recommend using a fluffy foundation brush and loading it with your liquid foundation. Setting it with a setting spray and buffing it into the skin.”

How can I stop by mask from pulling on my ears?

There are some masks out there that do not go around your ears at all and instead wrap around the back of your head.

But if you don’t want to invest in a new mask you can make your own. All you need are a normal mask, two safety pins, and two rubber bands.

Tie the two rubber bands together, then use the safety pins to attach them to the mask. That way you have some stretch and the band can avoid your ears.

As an alternative, you can use a paper clip to hook the ear loops together, wearing the straps behind your head.

If you often wear a baseball cap or other headgear, considering attaching binder clips slightly behind your ears to hold the straps.

How do I stop getting acne under my mask?

This is so common the internet community has dubbed it “maskne.”

It’s hot under that mask, and if you wear makeup, too, you are likely to clog up your pores. Makeup artist Carrie Miller says the best thing you can do to prevent acne from happening is make sure you are wearing a clean mask.

“Wash your mask if you are using a reusable one,” Miller says. “Don’t wash the same mask twice. If you are using disposable ones, use a clean one.”

