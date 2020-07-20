Advertisement

Kroc Center to be new home for Titletown Fitness members

Any qualifying Titletown Fitness members who would like to accept the offer can do so by stopping by the Center on Lime Kiln Road
(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Salvation Army officials say the Kroc Center will provide a new home for members of Titletown Fitness, which announced it will close by the end of July earlier this month.

Owners say the Kroc Center will honor previous pricing for members of Titletown Fitness through October 31 of this year.

At that point, members will then transition into standard Kroc Center pricing.

In order to qualify for the pricing, the individual must have been a member of Titletown Fitness at some point in time from February 1, 2020 through July 15, 2020.

Any Titletown Fitness members who would like to accept the offer of Kroc Center prices can stop by the center on Lime Kiln Road during its business hours.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Titletown Fitness, which was originally known as New Horizons in the 80s, has been in business for 36 years.

