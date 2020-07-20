How to discuss the importance of mask wearing with kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Medical professionals recommend masking in public not only for adults, but children as well. But getting toddlers and young children to wear a mask properly isn't always an easy task.

The CDC recommends kids aged two and up wear a mask in public.

"Mostly because doing it under age two is just not practical, you're not going to get the kid to keep it on," said ThedaCare Pediatrician Dr. Kevin Hayes.

But it's up to parents to help their kids understand the importance of wearing face masks, which for most kids is a new experience. And not necessarily a fun.

“Most of the time I don’t really like it because it’s really hot and it’s sweaty,” said Haven Wallace, who’s seven years old.

Which is why Dr. Hayes says it’s good for parents to make sure kids understand the importance of wearing a mask.

When explaining to younger children, Dr. Hayes recommends keeping the conversation simple.

“Talk about how it’s important to wear masks so that we can make it so that other people don’t get sick,” said Dr. Hayes.

But if they're four or older like Haven, parents can get more specific.

“Then you might say something more about germs that the mask itself helps to prevent germs from spreading,” said Dr. Hayes.

"It keeps the germs to itself and it doesn't get in people's space so they don't get the sickness that's around everywhere, so that's why we wear a mask," said Haven.

Dr. Hayes suggests practicing mask wearing at home, having kids wear them for only a few minutes at first, then working their way up to longer time periods.

“Do little by little. You start by putting it on for a minute, get a feel for what it feels like and get a feel for not touching it... then you do three, four [minutes] and you work your way up over a week or two,” said Dr. Hayes. “So that you can get kids used to wearing them and being aware not to touch them and touch their face, too.”

Haven's parents also let her and her brothers pick out their own facemask pattern, so they could be a bit more excited about health safety.

"It has little kitties and flowers around it, my brother has minions," said Haven.

Dr. Hayes says he's had some parents question why kids should wear a mask if they are less likely to be affected by the virus.

“I have seen some kids who’ve been very negatively affected by it so it’s not like it’s impossible, but most kids are going to do just fine,” said Dr. Hayes. “You may not even know they have it which is another reason to wear the mask because sometimes we don’t even know we have COVID and we’re potentially spreading it to people, and so wearing that mask really decreases the risk of spreading it to somebody else.”

But because kids can be asymptomatic, Dr. Hayes says it's important they know wearing a mask helps others.

“Usually the angle I take when I talk to parents and kids about it is ‘You know, we need to protect grandmas and grandpas and sometimes they can’t protect themselves as much and so if we wear a mask it helps to keep grandma and grandpa safe,’” said Dr. Hayes.

For Haven, she sees mask wearing as a chance to set an example for others.

"We can show other people to wear masks and we're a great example for littler kids who will get older and learn to wear mask."

Click here to find the CDC section on preventing spread of the coronavirus in children.

