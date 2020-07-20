Advertisement

Green Bay mayor plans city-wide face mask requirement

Protesters stand outside Green Bay City Hall opposing plans for a face mask requirement on July 20, 2020
Protesters stand outside Green Bay City Hall opposing plans for a face mask requirement on July 20, 2020(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor Eric Genrich wants to make face masks mandatory in the city of Green Bay. He’s asking the city council to approve an emergency order when it meets Tuesday night.

“This morning I’m announcing my intent to take emergency action to put in place a face covering requirement using the authority vested in my office,” he said at a news conference at city hall.

The city-wide mandate would apply to indoor, public spaces and includes exemptions for people with health issues that prohibit wearing a mask.

If approved by the city council, the face mask requirement would take effect Monday, July 27. It requires approval by at least six city supervisors.

Genrich said the decision was made to protect the health of the community against the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we want the health of our communities to be improved, if we want our economy to be improved and our businesses to be humming again -- which I think we all desire -- I believe strongly that this is the appropriate action to take,” Genrich said.

Enforcement would be handled like a trespassing violation, the mayor said. “We have faith in the people in Green Bay as law-abiding citizens,” he said, saying there won’t be any “mask police.”

Genrich said his plan is backed by health experts and members of the community. He was joined at the news conference by Bellin Health CEO Chris Woleske, Aurora Medical Group pediatrician Dr. Yolo Diaz, and alderman Randy Scannell.

A handful of people stood outside city hall protesting the plan, holding a sign saying “Where’s our freedom to choose?” and carrying a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, while some people wearing face masks looked on from a distance.

Genrich said he hopes the county board will take up a public face mask requirement at the county level.

This is a breaking news report. This report will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

