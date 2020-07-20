Advertisement

FEELING COMFORTABLE WITH LESS HUMIDITY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
We'll see a few more clouds roll into the area this afternoon, but there will still be a fair amount of sunshine across Northeast Wisconsin. It's going to be a comfortable day with lower humidity and highs in the upper half of the 70s. Winds should be out of the north at less than 10 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures settling to near 60 for a low... mid 50s NORTH.

Clouds will thicken tomorrow morning as our next weathermaker approaches from the west. A southeast wind will develop, and it will feel slightly humid. Highs should once again stay in the 70s. A round of showers and a few thunderstorms will develop for Tuesday afternoon and evening. While some quick downpours are possible, the risk of severe weather is LOW.

Wednesday will also feel slightly humid with lingering rain showers possible... especially NORTH of Green Bay. Highs will be in the upper 70s, and the same goes for Thursday. The humidity will be lower on Thursday, but it returns in full force by the weekend. The heat will build as well with highs back into the mid 80s Friday. By Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures should back around 90 degrees, with clusters of showers and thunderstorms at times. Dew points could rise into the 70s leading to afternoon heat indices approaching 100.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

TUESDAY: SE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Less humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers linger NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Chance of thunderstorms HIGH: 91 LOW: 74

