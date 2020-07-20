Advertisement

FEELING COMFORTABLE WITH LESS HUMIDITY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Comfortable air resides across the area and will provide a nice night. Just a few thin clouds will move through overnight and some spots could have a bit of patchy fog late.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and turning slightly more humid. While the better part of the day will be dry, by late afternoon a storm chance returns. Showers and storms are more likely in the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has only a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather through the period (mainly west) - So while a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out, widespread severe weather is not expected this time around. A few showers may linger into the start of Wednesday.

Meanwhile prepare for more heat and humidity late this week and into the weekend. And is usually the case with heat and humidity, some storms will be possible then, too.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Slightly humid. Chance of a late day storm... Showers and thunderstorms LIKELY at night. HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers... especially NORTH. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and much more humid. A stray storm late? HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms HIGH: 92 LOW: 74

MONDAY: Humid with storms at times... HIGH: 88

