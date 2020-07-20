Driver dies after crashing into wooded area in Oconto County

STILES, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed crashing into a wooded area in the town of Stiles Sunday afternoon.

The victim’s vehicle was going west on Stiles Road and failed to manage a curve, going into a ditch and hitting several trees. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

The driver, a 57-year-old man from the Oconto Falls area, died from his injuries on the scene. He hasn’t been publicly identified yet.

Deputies were alerted to the crash at about 3:30. The Lena Fire Department and Oconto Falls Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

The driver was alone, and no other vehicles were involved.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.