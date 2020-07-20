Advertisement

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Forward statue torn down in Madison, Wisconsin
Forward statue torn down in Madison, Wisconsin(Madison news affiliate)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

The state Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted unanimously Monday to repair statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and a woman embodying the state’s Forward motto and reinstall them.

State Department of Administration officials said Monday they are still putting together a cost estimate.

The board also voted unanimously to approve the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to spearhead a fundraising effort for the restoration.

Demonstrators tore the statues down June 23 during a protest against police racism.

