Billings charged with Neenah murder, firearm possession

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of killing a man in Neenah last month is formally charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

Donald Billings, 34, is suspected of killing Adam David Baith in Baith’s home on June 22.

Neenah police responded to a report of a shooting on the 900-block of Adams St. just before 2:30 a.m. A responding officer saw a man in a hat behind the victim’s house but he ran through a backyard and managed to elude police.

The criminal complaint says police found six fired bullets and eight casings, along with a Glock case that had the serial number for a gun and additional magazines. Police didn’t find the gun, and Baith’s wallet was missing.

The couple who called 911 about a shooting told police they’d been drinking at a bar in Appleton when they ran into a man they knew as “Mike.” The three of them went to a bar in Neenah, and around closing time Mike said he talked to a guy who was having an after-bar party, Adam Baith. They followed Baith to his house. Mike went inside with Baith while the couple stayed in their car to finish their cigarettes. They heard gunshots and fled down the street and called 911.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the bar. The video showed the couple with Mike, who was wearing a hat, and Mike playing pool with Baith. The video also showed Baith had his wallet at the bar when he used an ATM.

While police were trying to identify Mike, they received a tip that he looked like a man named Donald Lee Billings. They located Billings’ girlfriend, who identified Billings as the man in the pictures from the bar. She said he came home at about 4:30 on June 22 and she drove him to Milwaukee that same morning.

Billings was arrested in Milwaukee by U.S. Marshals and the Milwaukee Police Department on Friday.

We’re told Billings is expected in Winnebago County court Monday afternoon.

In addition to the homicide charge, Billings is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm for having a previous robbery conviction.

