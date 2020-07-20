Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 9-year-old boy

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris last seen in Holiday, Fla.
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris last seen in Holiday, Fla.(Source: FDLE)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued from Pasco County, Fla., for a 9-year-old boy.

Michael Morris, 9, was last seen in Holiday, Fla. He is 4′11″ and weighs 95 lbs.

He is believed to be in the company of Haralampos Savopoulos, 50, who is 5′9″. They may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa, Florida tag No. PCWH01.

Police warn the public to do not approach the boy or man if seen. Instead call law enforcement by calling 911 or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-8102.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

National Politics

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National Politics

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party’s divergent and often warring factions.

News

Mission: Healthy Kids is a family health challenge

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
You and your family can have fun and learn about healthy living this summer with “Mission Healthy Kids." You can even win prizes.

National

Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd.

Latest News

News

Monday is deadline for United Way neighborhood grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Brown County United Way is offering a total $80,000 to benefit downtown, Joannes Park, Navarino and Whitney Park neighborhoods.

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

National

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.

National

GRAPHIC: Protesting Navy veteran describes being beaten by federal troops in Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The man said he asked the federal troops a question before they started attacking him in an incident caught on camera.

News

2 dead, 3 hurt in I-41 rollover crash in Fond du Lac

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities think the driver of the SUV has been drinking.