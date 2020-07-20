Advertisement

A PLEASANT SUMMER DAY WITH LESS HUMIDITY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather meteorologists
First Alert Weather meteorologists(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The dew point has been slowly falling over the past day or so, thanks to a drier northwest wind. Even though that breeze is slowing down with the arrival of high pressure, a more comfortable air mass is settling into the area. We’ll have afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, with slightly cooler weather towards the lakeshore. You’ll see sunshine, mixed with a few clouds today. The partly cloudy weather will continue into tonight, with lows in the 50s.

Clouds will thicken tomorrow morning as our next weathermaker creeps closer. Look for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. While some quick downpours are possible, the risk of severe weather is LOW.

While most of the week will have seasonable temperatures, the heat and humidity will build into next weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, we may be dealing with high temperatures back around 90 degrees, with clusters of showers and thunderstorms at times.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Less humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers linger NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Chance of thunderstorms HIGH: 91

