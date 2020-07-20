5-year-old dies after accident at Gravity Park Speedway Sunday

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A five-year-old is dead after an accident at Gravity Park Speedway on Sunday.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a five-year-old fell off a youth motorcycle on the race track and was hit by an 18-year-old on an ATV.

Sgt. Nick Sablich says the five-year-old died from the injuries. Names are not being released at this time as the accident is under investigation.

Authorities say the accident happened around 2:06 p.m. on Sunday in the Town of Chilton.

