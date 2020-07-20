2 dead, 3 hurt in I-41 rollover crash in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are dead and three hurt from a rollover crash on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV drifted off the highway and flipped over in the northbound lanes between Winnebago Street and Townline Road around 9:15.

The crash killed a 22-year-old Appleton man and a 49-year-old Georgia man.

A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from Appleton, and the driver were hurt.

Investigators are still trying to determine the driver’s identity. They believe the driver had been drinking.

Northbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 2:30 Monday morning to investigate the crash and clean up the site.

