Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Twitter icon in San Francisco., July 10, 2019.
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.

The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post Saturday that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers also downloaded the account’s information through the “Your Twitter Data” tool.

None of the eight were verified accounts, Twitter said, adding that it is contacting the owners of the affected accounts. 

