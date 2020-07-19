Sunday marks 1 year anniversary of straight-line wind damage in central, northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday marks one year since strong winds caused widespread tree and power line damage across a large area of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service reports a line of severe thunderstorms moved across central, north central and eastern Wisconsin during the evening of July 19, 2019, and damage was reported from central Wisconsin into the Fox Valley and lake shore. A radar image showed activity in the region from 6 - 11:50 p.m.

At the height of the storm, the National Weather Service said Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 50,000 outages.

Officials say a macroburst, which is a large downburst of straight-line winds, affected a large portion of land from Oneida County through Langlade and Oconto Counties. Click here to watch Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon’s explanation of a macroburst.

About two dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers were reported to active duty to help with storm damage in Langlade County after Governor Evers declared a statewide state of emergency.

A damage path, which included snapped and uprooted trees, as well as home and cottage damage, stretched for about 60 miles, and was about 10 miles wide at times.

In northeast Langlade County, officials say winds were at least 100 mph near Lily.

Three tornadoes were also reported across central and northcentral Wisconsin- two EF-0 twisters and one EF-1 twister.

The EF-0 tornadoes were reported near Tripoli in Lincoln County and west of Pelican Lake in Oneida County.

An EF-1 tornado was reported near Knowlton in Marathon County.

Storm reports published by the NWS show trained spotters observed many trees down in Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

There were also strong wind gusts reported in Manitowoc, Waushara and Winnebago Counties.

The next day, another line of strong storms moved across much of central and east-central Wisconsin during the late morning and early afternoon hours, with some of the worst damage reported in Wood and Portage Counties, as well as into the Fox Valley and Lakeshore.

In that system, there were six weak, fast-moving tornadoes and straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities say those tornadoes were reported near Waupaca, Weyauwega, New London, Hortonville, Greenville and Eastern Kaukauna.

