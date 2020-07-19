Advertisement

Sunday marks 1 year anniversary of straight-line wind damage in central, northeast Wisconsin

The National Weather Service says winds were at least 100 mph in the hardest hit areas in northeast Langlade County
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday marks one year since strong winds caused widespread tree and power line damage across a large area of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service reports a line of severe thunderstorms moved across central, north central and eastern Wisconsin during the evening of July 19, 2019, and damage was reported from central Wisconsin into the Fox Valley and lake shore. A radar image showed activity in the region from 6 - 11:50 p.m.

At the height of the storm, the National Weather Service said Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 50,000 outages.

Officials say a macroburst, which is a large downburst of straight-line winds, affected a large portion of land from Oneida County through Langlade and Oconto Counties. Click here to watch Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon’s explanation of a macroburst.

About two dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers were reported to active duty to help with storm damage in Langlade County after Governor Evers declared a statewide state of emergency.

A damage path, which included snapped and uprooted trees, as well as home and cottage damage, stretched for about 60 miles, and was about 10 miles wide at times.

In northeast Langlade County, officials say winds were at least 100 mph near Lily.

Three tornadoes were also reported across central and northcentral Wisconsin- two EF-0 twisters and one EF-1 twister.

The EF-0 tornadoes were reported near Tripoli in Lincoln County and west of Pelican Lake in Oneida County.

An EF-1 tornado was reported near Knowlton in Marathon County.

Storm reports published by the NWS show trained spotters observed many trees down in Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

There were also strong wind gusts reported in Manitowoc, Waushara and Winnebago Counties.

The next day, another line of strong storms moved across much of central and east-central Wisconsin during the late morning and early afternoon hours, with some of the worst damage reported in Wood and Portage Counties, as well as into the Fox Valley and Lakeshore.

In that system, there were six weak, fast-moving tornadoes and straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities say those tornadoes were reported near Waupaca, Weyauwega, New London, Hortonville, Greenville and Eastern Kaukauna.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s Office: Slow No Wake order now in effect for Wolf River

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Sheriff’s Office says a current prediction has the river above the action stage until later next weekend, however the water level will be monitored since more rain is predicted during that time.

News

Wisconsin DHS released coronavirus numbers for July 19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wisconsin DHS released coronavirus numbers for July 19

News

Pulaski Polka Parade held in lieu of canceled Polka Days event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Pulaski is known for its Polka Days event, which draws people from across the region. But, because of the pandemic, the longtime tradition was canceled. So, a parade was held instead.

News

Sunday marks one year since strong storms damaged parts of Langlade and Oconto Counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunday marks one year since strong storms damaged parts of Langlade and Oconto Counties

Latest News

News

Police arrest Cudahy man after sister found dead in home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.

News

1 dead following Waupaca County rollover crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say one person has died following a crash during the overnight hours in Waupaca County.

News

Percentage of positive coronavirus test results continues to climb, DHS confirms 830 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A day after the state broke a daily coronavirus testing record, Sunday’s Department of Health Services report shows another high amount of new cases, but not a record breaking amount.

News

WATCH: VP arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

WATCH: Flamingos surprise Kristyn

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee County sheriff’s authorities say a 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.