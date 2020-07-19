Advertisement

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington.
In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Roger Stone, a political operative whose 40-month prison sentence was commuted this month by President Donald Trump, his longtime friend, used the racial slur “Negro” on air while verbally sparring with a Los Angeles-based Black radio host.

The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host — Morris O'Kelly — grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

O'Kelly on his program's website said "Stone could have reached for any pejorative, but unfortunately went there," adding that "Stone offered an unfiltered, unvarnished one-sentence expression of how he saw the journalist interviewing him."

O'Kelly characterized "Negro" as the "low-calorie version of the N-Word."

Stone's attorney on Sunday said he was unaware of the broadcast and had no immediate comment.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Trump commuted that sentence on July 10 — just days before Stone was to report for detention.

As O'Kelly asserted that Stone's commutation was because of his friendship with Trump, Stone's voice goes faint but can be heard uttering that he was "arguing with this Negro."

O'Kelly then asks Stone to repeat the comment, but Stone goes momentarily silent.

The first part of Stone's statement was not entirely audible, but the radio program transcribed the complete sentences as, "I can't believe I'm arguing with this Negro."

O'Kelly persisted on having Stone respond.

"I'm sorry you're arguing with whom? I thought we were just having a spirited conversation. What happened?" O'Kelly said. "You said something about 'Negro.'"

Stone said he had not. "You're out of your mind," he said.

The interview then continued.

In a statement, Stone defended himself by saying that anyone familiar with him "knows I despise racism!"

"Mr. O'Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a negro," Stone said, using lowercase for the word. "That said, Mr. O'Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions. The word negro is far from a slur."

He cited the United Negro College Fund and the historical use of the word.

At one time, "Negro" was common in the American vernacular to describe African Americans. By the late 1960s, however, the word was scorned by activists in favor of such descriptors as "Black."

These days, the antiquated word is widely viewed as derogatory in most uses.

In his statement, Stone noted that some of the program's audio was garbled and alleged that there was cross-talk from another radio show and that his sound was cut off.

During the program, Stone said the president acted out of compassion and that the jury that weighed his case was tainted.

"I did not get a fair trial," Stone said.

“My life was in imminent danger,” Stone said, saying he was at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in prison. “I think the president did this as an act of compassion. He did it as an act of mercy.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: VP arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

WATCH: Flamingos surprise Kristyn

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee County sheriff’s authorities say a 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

News

Home damaged by fire after lightning strike, no injuries reported

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fire officials say no one was injured after a lightning strike caused a house fire in Townsend early Sunday morning.

Latest News

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

News

Data breach reports down for first half of 2020; other scam, fraud reports on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
There's been a significant drop in data breaches this year, and while that might sound like a positive trend, identity thieves are still work, and they're playing off the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

National

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Updated: 4 hours ago
Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.