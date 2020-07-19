Advertisement

“Quarantined - The Art Sale” in Appleton promotes local artists during pandemic

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Investing in artwork may not be on everyone’s top of mind during a pandemic, but for many artists it’s their livelihood.

“Our income has been cut off,” said Paul Eldridge, an artist and co-producer of Art News of Northeastern Wisconsin (ANNEW).

For many local artists, the cancellation of summer shows due to the pandemic is a huge blow to their income.

“Summer is like Black Friday for artists because that’s where we go. 90 percent of our income comes from going to those fairs and festivals,” said Eldridge.

So Eldridge and Foxley’s Art and Framing Owner Eric Miller came up with a different way to promote local art.

“A bunch of my artist friends were selling their stuff online for incredible prices, so I was talking with Eric and he said ‘Hey, let’s open up the gallery and we can all do it together,’” said Eldridge.

“Normally I have 3,000 prints here in the gallery and we decided just, clear it all out, and make room for the local artists,” said Miller.

The Appleton gallery’s “Quarantined – The Art Sale” features paintings, photography, sculptures and more at reduced prices from more than 30 northeast Wisconsin artists.

“Most of my joy, happiness, comes from all of the artists getting together and we’re just here supporting one another,” said Eldridge.

So far, support has been strong.

“We’re just overwhelmed with the amount of people that have been coming in and actually purchasing pieces from the artist,” said Miller.

Pieces that not only support local art, but give people a chance to invest in something with different strokes.

“Your money is staying here locally, you know what I mean? It’s helping everyone,” said Eldridge. “Plus, you get a unique piece that speaks more about your than something you got that’s mass produced.”

The sale runs until August 29th. Learn more at the Foxley’s Art and Framing website.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police arrest Cudahy man after sister found dead in home

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.

News

1 dead following Waupaca County rollover crash

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say one person has died following a crash during the overnight hours in Waupaca County.

News

Percentage of positive coronavirus test results continues to climb, DHS confirms 830 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A day after the state broke a daily coronavirus testing record, Sunday’s Department of Health Services report shows another high amount of new cases, but not a record breaking amount.

News

WATCH: VP arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

WATCH: Flamingos surprise Kristyn

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

Latest News

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee County sheriff’s authorities say a 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.

News

Home damaged by fire after lightning strike, no injuries reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fire officials say no one was injured after a lightning strike caused a house fire in Townsend early Sunday morning.

News

Data breach reports down for first half of 2020; other scam, fraud reports on the rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
There's been a significant drop in data breaches this year, and while that might sound like a positive trend, identity thieves are still work, and they're playing off the pandemic.

News

Pole vaulting athletes compete for personal best

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Pole vaulters of all ages came from all over Wisconsin and even Minnesota to take part in an open pole vault meet in Ashwaubenon on Saturday.

News

Open pole vault meet allows athletes chance to compete

Updated: 21 hours ago
Open pole vault meet allows athletes chance to compete