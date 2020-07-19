Advertisement

“Quarantined - The Art Sale” in Appleton promotes local artists during pandemic

Quarantine Art Sale
Quarantine Art Sale(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Investing in artwork may not be on everyone’s top of mind during a pandemic, but for many artists it’s their livelihood.

“Our income has been cut off,” said Paul Eldridge, an artist and co-producer of Art News of Northeastern Wisconsin (ANNEW).

For many local artists, the cancellation of summer shows due to the pandemic is a huge blow to their income.

“Summer is like Black Friday for artists because that’s where we go. 90 percent of our income comes from going to those fairs and festivals,” said Eldridge.

So Eldridge and Foxley’s Art and Framing Owner Eric Miller came up with a different way to promote local art.

“A bunch of my artist friends were selling their stuff online for incredible prices, so I was talking with Eric and he said ‘Hey, let’s open up the gallery and we can all do it together,’” said Eldridge.

“Normally I have 3,000 prints here in the gallery and we decided just, clear it all out, and make room for the local artists,” said Miller.

The Appleton gallery’s “Quarantined – The Art Sale” features paintings, photography, sculptures and more at reduced prices from more than 30 northeast Wisconsin artists.

“Most of my joy, happiness, comes from all of the artists getting together and we’re just here supporting one another,” said Eldridge.

So far, support has been strong.

“We’re just overwhelmed with the amount of people that have been coming in and actually purchasing pieces from the artist,” said Miller.

Pieces that not only support local art, but give people a chance to invest in something with different strokes.

“Your money is staying here locally, you know what I mean? It’s helping everyone,” said Eldridge. “Plus, you get a unique piece that speaks more about your than something you got that’s mass produced.”

The sale runs until August 29th. Learn more at the Foxley’s Art and Framing website.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: VP arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

WATCH: Flamingos surprise Kristyn

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

Pole vaulting athletes compete for personal best

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Pole vaulters of all ages came from all over Wisconsin and even Minnesota to take part in an open pole vault meet in Ashwaubenon on Saturday.

News

Open pole vault meet allows athletes chance to compete

Updated: 1 hours ago
Open pole vault meet allows athletes chance to compete

Latest News

News

The latest coronavirus numbers from the DHS

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest coronavirus numbers from the DHS

News

Suspect in Neenah homicide case arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
Suspect in Neenah homicide case arrested

News

Man captures video of chatty loons on Wisconsin lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There’s nothing like the sight, or sound, of a loon on the water - now, try multiplying that sight and sound by about a dozen.

News

Gone "Loon"-ey: Man captures amazing scene on northern Wisconsin lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gone "Loon"-ey: Man captures amazing scene on a Cumberland, Wisconsin lake

News

Wisconsin sets another daily coronavirus testing record, state confirms 978 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Saturday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services report shows another record setting day in the amount of coronavirus tests which came back positive for the virus.

News

UPDATE: Nearly all WPS customers have power again following storms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Public Service outage map shows nearly all customers have had their power restored Saturday evening after strong storms moved through the state during the overnight hours.