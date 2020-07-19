Advertisement

Police arrest Cudahy man after sister found dead in home

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CUDAHY, Wis. - Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.

Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot says the death is being treated as a homicide.

Police were called early Saturday about a person armed with a shotgun.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports when officers arrived, they found the woman dead and arrested her brother.

The two were not identified, but the police chief says both lived at the home.

The investigation continues, but police say they are not seeking any other suspects.

