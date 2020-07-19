Percentage of positive coronavirus test results continues to climb, DHS confirms 830 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A day after the state broke a daily coronavirus testing record, Sunday’s Department of Health Services report shows another high amount of new cases, but not a record breaking amount.

Health officials say an additional 830 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which is 10.3% of all the test results returned Sunday. Another 7,259 people tested negative for the virus.

The percentage of positive tests is continuing an upward trend. The percentage of positive tests has climbed daily since Wednesday, which was the lowest percentage all week, at 5.9%. On Thursday, the percentage of positive test results in a single day climbed to 6.3%, and on Friday, it increased to 6.6%. Saturday’s percentage jumped to 7.9%.

Since early February, 42,315 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 730,902 have tested negative.

The statewide death toll increased by one on Sunday, bringing the number of deaths since testing began to 844.

The death toll represents 2% of known cases, a percentage that held steady from Saturday. On Friday, that percentage was 2.1%. That is in part the result of a growing number of younger adults being infected, who are less likely to suffer severe effects of the coronavirus and require hospitalization but may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

25 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized within the past 24 hours. There are now 339 patients in hospitals, with 99 in intensive care units. Out of those who tested positive since February, 4,107 people needed treatment in a hospital.

The state says 8,838 patients’ cases are still active, meaning they haven’t been cleared from isolation. That’s 20.9% of all cases, a slight increase from the percentage for the past three days, which was at 20.8%. That percentage is up from 18% on July 8.

Meanwhile, another 32,628 people are considered recovered, which is a total of 77.1% of all confirmed cases.

Wisconsin currently has 83 public and private labs with a capacity of completing 24,162 tests per day.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

