Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s Office: Slow No Wake order now in effect for Wolf River

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Slow No Wake order will be issued for the Wolf River in Outagamie County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the order will be in effective immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office says a current prediction has the river above the action stage until later next weekend, however the water level will be monitored since more rain is predicted during that time.

Authorities add if the National Weather Service indicates the level is below the “Action” stage, which can be found here, the no wake order will be lifted.

