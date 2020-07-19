Advertisement

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

McKinley Beach drowning in Milwaukee
McKinley Beach drowning in Milwaukee(WISN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee County sheriff’s authorities say a 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says deputies were called around 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a person in distress in the water.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Jvarius Bankhead was wading in the water with two young relatives when they started having difficulty getting to shore due to the size of the waves.

Bankhead was able to get one of the children to shore safely.

The other child was able to make it to shore, but Bankhead was swept under the water.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both of the children were unhurt.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

