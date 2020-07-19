Home damaged by fire after lightning strike, no injuries reported

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured after a lightning strike caused a house fire in Townsend early Sunday morning.

According to the Town of Lakewood Fire Department, crews were called to Dencur Lane in Townsend at 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a single story home on fire, and the shed next to it was also starting to catch fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Public Service members were also at the scene, and noticed an electric box near the road was blown apart, and confirmed that the home was struck by lightning and back fed it back to the electric panel.

The scene was cleared within a few hours.

