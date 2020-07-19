COMFORTABLE WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON MONDAY

The humidity has been dropping today thanks to breezy west winds. That wind should weaken and turn more northerly overnight. As a result, the air will continue getting drier and Monday should be much more comfortable! Lows tonight should range from the mid 50s NORTH into the lower 60s across the Fox Valley and Lakeside.

Clouds should increase Monday, but we'll still see a fair amount of sunshine and the day will be rain free. Highs will top out in the upper half of the 70s and it will feel rather pleasant with dew points back in the 50s. But, the humidity will begin to climb on Tuesday. Clouds will thicken during the day and scattered storms should develop for the afternoon and evening. Right now the severe weather outlook is LOW, but some storms could be strong so check back as we may upgrade to MODERATE. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower 60s with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Scattered showers should linger into Wednesday... especially NORTH of Green Bay. It will still feel muggy with highs in the lower 80s, but the humidity should drop late Wednesday. Lows could settle to near 60 on Thursday morning. Thursday will be comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 80. The high humidity should return over the course of Friday. It will also get hotter as we finish the week. We'll be in the mid 80s Friday and closer to 90 over the weekend. As the humidity climbs, so will the chance for storms... especially during the afternoon hours. At this time, storms look hit-and-miss Friday and Saturday with rain being more widespread on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 10 P.M. SUNDAY

MONDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

TUESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Cooler, mainly clear, and quiet. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Comfortable with early sunshine... more clouds late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Humid with lingering showers, especially NORTH. Partly cloudy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity returns at night. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Feeling muggier with increasing clouds. Scattered PM storms develop. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Very warm and muggy. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.