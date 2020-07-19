CLEARING SKIES, PLUS NOT AS HOT

After a cold front brought a round of thunderstorms earlier this morning, skies are now clearing across northeast Wisconsin. It will still feel humid early but as the cold front pulls further away it will draw in less humid air. This will cause the dew point to drop through the day so it should feel slightly less humid this afternoon. It also won’t be quite as hot as yesterday, highs are expected to reach the middle 80s.

Monday will be pretty quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable high temperatures. Tuesday a disturbance will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms. Additional showers and storms are possible at times on Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 10 A.M. SUNDAY

SUNDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

MONDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Early thunder, then a mostly sunny afternoon. Warm and humid, but the humidity should drop through the day. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cooler and quiet. LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly humid. Spotty showers NORTH? HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Feeling muggier with partly cloudy skies. Scattered PM storms develop. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Early showers then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 87

