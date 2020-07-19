1 dead following Waupaca County rollover crash

LITTLE WOLF, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person has died following a crash during the overnight hours in Waupaca County.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Highway B just east of Murray Road in the Town of Little Wolf at 1:33 a.m. for a one vehicle rollover crash.

When they arrived, officials say they found the vehicle had been traveling west on County Highway B and then entered the south ditch, and rolled over.

The only person inside the vehicle died at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and no other information was immediately available.

