Wisconsin sets another daily coronavirus testing record, state confirms 978 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services report shows another record setting day in the amount of coronavirus tests which came back positive for the virus.

Health officials say an additional 978 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which is 7.9% of all the test results returned Saturday. Another 11,446 people tested negative for the virus.

The percentage of positive tests is continuing an upward trend. The percentage of positive tests has climbed daily since Wednesday, which was the lowest percentage all week, at 5.9%. On Thursday, the percentage of positive test results in a single day climbed to 6.3%, and on Friday, it increased to 6.6%.

Since early February, 41,485 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 723,643 have tested negative.

The statewide death toll increased by 10 on Saturday, bringing the number of deaths since testing began to 843. Brown, La Crosse, Eau Clare, and Milwaukee Counties each reported an increase of deaths on Saturday.

The death toll represents 2.0% of known cases, a slight decrease from Friday’s percentage of 2.1%. This is in part the result of a growing number of younger adults being infected, who are less likely to suffer severe effects of the coronavirus and require hospitalization but may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

51 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Friday. There are now 315 patients in hospitals with 89 in intensive care units. Out of those who tested positive since February, 4,082 people needed treatment in a hospital.

The state says 8,633 patients’ cases are still active, meaning they haven’t been cleared from isolation. That’s 20.8% of all cases, the same percentage as Friday and Thursday. That percentage is up from 18% on July 8.

Meanwhile, another 32,004 people are considered recovered, which is a total of 77.2% of all confirmed cases.

Wisconsin currently has 83 public and private labs with a capacity of completing 24,162 tests per day.

61 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties reported an increase of cases on Saturday. In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, four out of the region’s 14 counties reported new cases.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 51 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 10 cases

Barron - 69 cases (+3) (1 death)

Bayfield - 13 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,462 cases (+55) (46 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 20 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 5 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 184 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 151 cases

Clark - 132 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 150 cases (+9) (1 death)

Crawford - 47 cases (+1)

Dane – 3,436 cases (+71) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 557 cases (5 deaths)

Door - 73 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 74 cases (+8)

Dunn - 63 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 388 cases (+17) (2 death) (+1)

Florence - 6 cases

Fond du Lac - 427 cases (+9) (6 deaths)

Forest - 50 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Grant - 243 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Green - 114 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 46 cases (+2)

Iowa - 50 cases (+3)

Iron - 25 cases (+1) (1 deaths)

Jackson - 36 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 415 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 73 cases (+4) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,933 cases (+40) (47 deaths)

Kewaunee - 88 cases (+2) (1 death)

La Crosse - 660 cases (+14) (1 death) (+1)

Lafayette - 86 cases (+1)

Langlade - 11 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 33 cases (+2)

Manitowoc - 189 cases (+9) (1 death)

Marathon - 363 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Marinette - 149 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 56 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 10 cases

Milwaukee - 15,632 cases (+269) (411 deaths) (+7)

Monroe - 159 cases (+3) (1 death)

Oconto - 116 cases (+8)

Oneida - 47 cases (+7)

Outagamie - 780 cases (+30) (10 deaths)

Ozaukee – 364 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 22 cases (+3)

Pierce - 125 cases (+2)

Polk - 79 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 279 cases (+13)

Price – 11 cases (+2)

Racine - 2,564 cases (+45) (66 deaths)

Richland - 18 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,143 cases (+19) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 205 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 19 cases (+2)

Shawano - 108 cases (+1)

Sheboygan – 374 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 325 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 30 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 227 cases (+8)

Vernon - 45 cases (+2)

Vilas - 20 cases (+2)

Walworth – 897 cases (+39) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 7 cases (+1)

Washington - 552 cases (+17) (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 2,152 cases (+130) (40 deaths)

Waupaca - 212 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Waushara - 51 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 833 cases (+16) (14 deaths)

Wood - 128 cases (+4) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases (+1)

Delta - 34 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 26 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 27 cases (+7) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 28 cases (+1)

Iron - 9 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 96 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 50 cases

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 7 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

